The tone overall ahead of the North American session on Wednesday is leaning a tad to the downbeat side. There hasn’t been anything dramatic with respect to price action, but for the most part, the US Dollar is finding some demand, and US equity futures are a little softer.
EUR/USD gains traction and climbs above 1.1600 after US data
After dropping below 1.1600 earlier in the day, EUR/USD managed to stage a recovery in the early American session toward 1.1620 with the latest data releases from the US making it difficult for the greenback to find demand. US trade deficit expanded in September and durable goods orders contracted.
GBP/USD stays in the negative territory around mid-1.3700s
GBP/USD recovered modestly from the weekly low it set at 1.3710 earlier in the day but continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3750. The dollar is staying on the back foot after the latest data releases but the cautious mood is limiting the pair's upside.
XAU/USD inches closer to $1,800 amid sliding bond yields/weaker USD
Gold attracted some dip-buying for the second successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields, weaker USD acted as a tailwind for the commodity. Hawkish central bank expectations might continue to cap gains for the metal.
Shiba Inu price to provide buy opportunity before SHIB doubles again
Shiba Inu price is due for a retracement after rallying 113% in less than three days. The MRI displays a major sell signal, hinting at a correction that could extend 17%.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.