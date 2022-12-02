Gold recently corrected a large part of its previous move, but later traded above an important resistance level. Will it be able to sustain this move?
The above chart features gold price in terms of weekly candlesticks. As you can see, it just approached its August high.
The resistance is provided by the weekly closing prices, and since the current week ends today (Dec. 2), it’s likely that gold’s rally was just stopped or that it will be stopped today.
Gold, just like many other markets, recently corrected ~38.2% of its previous move.
Yesterday, however, gold rallied above this important resistance level. Now, the question is: will gold be able to hold this move, or will it invalidate the breakdown shortly?
The RSI just moved above 70, and it’s a classic sell signal, which had worked many times before.
The weekly resistance that I wrote about earlier is an important factor as well.
Silver moved higher to a much bigger extent than gold did in today’s pre-market trading, and while the size of both moves is not huge, it’s something that confirmed the previous indications, and it’s a bearish sign.
The reason is that the silver market is much smaller than the gold market is, and in addition to the above (and in relation to it), silver is much more popular with the investment public. The latter tends to buy close to the tops and sell close to the bottoms. Consequently, the particularly strong performance of the white metal indicates that the investment public is “buying like crazy,” and this, in turn, is a sign that a top is being formed.
The reaction (rally) to jobless claims yesterday is consistent with the preceding. Market participants are doing the opposite of what makes sense (so, it seems that it is the general public that is making the purchases). Weaker jobless claims mean the Fed has more leeway to raise interest rates, and higher real interest rates are one (the other is the USD Index) of the key fundamental drivers pointing to lower gold prices.
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0500 after US NFP data
EUR/USD dropped below 1.0450 but managed to stage a modest rebound. The US Dollar preserves its strength against its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction after the data from the US showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000 in November.
GBP/USD turns south on upbeat US jobs report, trades below 1.2200
GBP/USD lost nearly 100 pips with the immediate reaction to the upbeat November jobs report from the US and broke below 1.2200. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 105.00 after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 263,000.
Gold retreats below $1,790 as US yields surge on US NFP
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,790 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day near 3.6% after the bigger-than-expected November job growth, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
AMC advances more than 3% in premarket day after being halted
AMC stock is up 3.4% in Friday's premarket just a day after authorities halted trading due to unusual volatility. Thursday saw options volume three times higher than the 20-day average.