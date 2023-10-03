Share:

As we step into the month of October, historically dubbed as the "jinxed" month for equity markets, it's prudent to exercise caution and consider the factors that might contribute to heightened risk this year. October has an infamous track record of hosting major stock market crashes, from the Great Depression in 1929 to the Black Monday crash in 1987. While past performance is not always indicative of future results, it's essential to remain vigilant.

Several key forecasts can help us navigate the potential challenges this month may present. First and foremost, keep a close eye on monetary policy decisions. Central banks have been wrestling with inflationary pressures and are gradually tightening their policies. Any unexpected moves in interest rates or policy statements can trigger market turbulence.

October may be a risky month for US equity markets, but with careful planning and a clear understanding of the risks at hand, traders can navigate through it with confidence.