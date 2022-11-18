In this milestone, 100th episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire evidences the game-changing revelation that holds the potential to bring the 50-year-long paper market manipulation to a close - while opening doors for gold and silver price reset.
The London whistleblower confirms that Basel III regulations are now being implemented across central banks globally, forcing insiders to start backing up their claims with physical gold for the first time in decades.
