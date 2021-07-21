On the eve of the European Central Bank’s monetary policy announcement, Euro dropped to a 3 month low versus the U.S. dollar. Everyone expects the ECB to maintain their dovishness especially after they tweaked their inflation target but the relatively minor declines in EUR/USD this month suggests that sellers may be exhausted. This poses a risk for anyone anticipating further losses in EUR/USD following the ECB announcement. The central bank has given traders plenty of time to price in dovishness and their decision to set a new inflation target two weeks before their policy decision was intended to mitigate volatility when the details are released - all of this suggests that EUR/USD could rally on ECB day.
We’ve seen it before – where central banks are dovish and the currency rallies or vice versa. How EUR/USD reacts to ECB is a function of market expectations. Going into this week’s rate decision, investors expect the central bank to confirm that their change from a “below but close to 2%” to a “symmetric 2%” inflation target that means they may be more relaxed about consumer price growth above 2%. In June EZ CPI dropped to 1.9% from 2%. At first glance it appears that they’ve put themselves near the end of the line for tightening but if ECB President Lagarde suggests otherwise on Thursday, EUR/USD could soar.
While Eurozone data has been mixed, the recovery should be gaining momentum. Many European nations eased restrictions and are welcoming back tourists. Confidence is at its highest level in more than 2 decades according to the European Commission’s sentiment index with economic activity bolstered by reopenings for restaurants, shops and other services. Should the ECB express any degree of optimism, EUR/USD could rally on the mere hope that taper is still on the table despite the inflation change. If Lagarde takes this one step further and says they have begun to talk about the possibility of reducing asset purchases, EUR/USD could verticalize towards 1.19. The point is that considering how much EUR/USD has fallen, it may not take much for EUR/USD to rally on ECB Thursday.
U.S. stocks continued to recover from Monday’s losses and this time all of the high beta currencies participated in the rally. The Canadian and New Zealand dollars were the best performers which should not be a surprise as their central banks are the least dovish. Weaker than expected Australian retail sales held the Australian dollar back but did not prevent it from moving upwards. The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies except for the Japanese Yen. With Treasury yields jumping 5bp t, USD/JPY is back above 110. Looking ahead, the ECB rate decision is the main focus but investors will also be watching U.S. jobless claims and existing home sales.
Gold prices are down for the fourth day in a row but the declines have been modest. Between rising U.S. yields and a stronger dollar, the recovery has been brought to a screeching halt. With that said, XAUUSD remains confined to a very tight 1791 to 1835 trading range. If stocks continue to recover and 1790 breaks, the next stop will be 1760.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps struggling around the 1.1800 level
EUR/USD recovered some ground on Wednesday, although remains incapable of extending gains beyond the 1.1800 figure.Range trading likely to continue ahead of the ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
Gold bears chipping away at bull's commitments at $1,800
The US dollar is earmarked by some analysts as a stronger for longer trade-off. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at 41,803.23 and down some 0.4% on the day after falling from a high of $1,813 to a low of 41,794.66.
XRP price is on its final leg up after presenting fatal 'Death Cross'
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ripple could be heading next as it seems bound for an upswing before lower lows.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.