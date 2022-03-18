The IMF has said the Russia-Ukraine war is a major blow to the global economy, COVID cases have spiked in Germany to a new record, and the Fed will be looking to hike six more times this year.
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1000 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment helps the greenback outperform its rivals. The latest headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict suggests that there is little to no progress toward a peace agreement.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3100 as dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot on Friday and declines toward 1.3100 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on a daily basis above 98.50.
Gold fluctuates in daily range below $1,950
Gold is trading in a relatively tight range below $1,950 on Friday. Although the precious metal finds demand as a safe haven, the broad-based dollar strength is not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Shiba Inu price back to square one as bull rally gets cut short
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price action retook a step back and pared almost all the gains from Wednesday’s rally. Investors are swinging back into bearish mode as tail risks emerge.
Biden to speak to China's Xi Jinping about Russia-Ukraine war
US President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping will discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and 'other issues of mutual concern' via phone call.