Coach covers VIX, AMZN Silver and DXY. Mike shares Wiseguy action in Option Sweeps and his Scalps.
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow channel near 1.0600 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Disappointing consumer confidence data from the US limit's the US Dollar's gains but the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays in red below 1.2200
GBP/USD stays in negative territory below 1.2200 on Tuesday as the US Dollar continues to find demand following a bearish opening in Wall Street. Meanwhile, the data from the US revealed that consumer confidence weakened further in September.
Gold challenges $1,900 after piercing September’s low Premium
Spot Gold accelerated its slide on Tuesday, with XAU/USD plummeting to $1,900.83, its lowest in almost two weeks. The US Dollar surged on the back of a worsening market mood at the beginning of the week, as investors got spooked by central banks’ pledges to keep rates higher for longer and dismal United States (US) data.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
MULN enters first short-term uptrend in two months
Mullen Automotive (MULN), the micro-cap electric vehicle manufacturer out of Brea, California, has witnessed its stock enter a bullish uptrend for the first time since July 20.