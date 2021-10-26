What will move the market on October 25-29?

Information is not investment advice
Last week was full of surprises! Stock indices have shown significant growth. US500 raised by more than 1.5%, NASDAQ gained 2.2% and Chinese Hang Seng surged by 2.5%. Investors were full of confidence about the stocks, as earnings season is gaining momentum. Tesla reported record earnings and reached $900, while other technology companies such as Facebook and Microsoft dropped after worse-than-expected Snapchat report. Bitcoin broke through its previous all-time high of $64 000 and reached $67 000. The US dollar lost 0.3%.
Trade ideas
Forex
The Bank of Canada and the European Central bank will present their rate statements on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. The Bank of Canada was the first institute that tapered the pandemic stimulus, that’s why investors keep waiting for the hawkish statements. Last time the BOC decided to keep the key rate and monetary policy stimulus at the same level. As the result, CAD/JPY dropped by 1%. EUR has shown some gains against USD and JPY in the last week. Traders expect to hear some hawkish statements from the ECB. If so, the long consolidation above 0,842 on EUR/GBP currency pair might turn into a pump and EUR/USD might return to 1.168.
Stocks
Next week will be full of releases in the stock market as earnings season continues. Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Visa, eBay, Ford, General Motors, Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Apple, Amazon, MasterCard are among the companies reporting. Wall Street will closely watch this week's reports as 4 of 5 FAANG companies will release their financial statements. FAANG companies have been the main moving power of the US stock market indices during the past year. If their releases will be better than expected, US500 and US100 might break through 4450 and 15700 respectively, and keep moving further.
Oil, gas & metals
During the past week, Brent has been consolidating in the $83 - $85.4 channel. Several banks predicted that oil might reach $100 or even $200 by the end of 2021, but the current situation is way too far from these numbers. As new virus strains spread across the globe, and the numbers of deaths increase Brent will stay under pressure. Traders might use an opportunity to trade inside the channel or wait for a breakout of any side and follow the trend after.
