Review and Preview
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were near flat on Friday, wrapping up a volatile week on Wall Street. A move by China to ban cryptocurrencies weighed on the technology sector and Nike shares fell as supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic hit the sneaker giant. – Tanaya Machael, Yun Li, “Dow Trades Near Flat as Markets Wrap Up Volatile Week,” www.cnbc.com, September 24, 2021.
A notice from the People’s Bank of China on Friday complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website. – Lucas Manfredi, “Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Tumble on China Crackdown,” www.foxbusiness.com, September 24, 2021.
What a turnaround! And it occurred right in the middle of the Venus T-square to the Saturn/Uranus square, which took place September 17-23. In astrological parlance, this is known as the “Venus translation” of the Saturn/Uranus waning square.
An astrological “translation” occurs when a faster moving planet makes an aspect to a longer-term astrological aspect. “Translations” highlight the principles of the greater planetary configuration. And, as we have written all year, the 11.25-year quarter cycle phase of the Saturn/Uranus cycle is the strongest and longest geocosmic event of the year.
The last time the Saturn/Uranus quarter cycle occurred was during the 72-year cycle low of March 2009, at the height of the Great Recession. Before that, it coincided with the all-time high (at the time) in January-March 2000, which was followed by the dot-com bubble burst that led to a recession lasting until late 2002. It is in effect again this year, February through December 2021. Thus, when transiting Sun, Venus, or Mars make a hard aspect to the Saturn/Uranus square, financial markets are prone to sudden and sharp moves. This time was no different as world stock indices, precious metals, treasuries, currencies, and cryptos all made sudden reversals and sharp moves last week, coincident with announcements from leaders of world governments and central banks, and surprising turns of fortunes for some companies like Evergrande.
In the U.S., last week started out as if it would be the “Black Monday” we were anticipating the prior week. The DJIA was down nearly 1000 points early Monday, September 20, on fears that Evergrande would miss a payment to creditors and go into default. This appears to be happening. But as the DJIA dropped to its lowest price since June 21 that day, attention shifted to the FOMC meetings in which the Fed would announce its plans for tapering and raising rates to combat inflation.
Our position has been the Fed would not raise rates or start tapering this year, and probably not until after Jupiter re-enters Pisces and makes favorable aspects to the Fed’s Sun/Pluto natal opposition, December 29 through mid-January. Sure enough, on Wednesday, September 22, that is basically what the Fed announced and the equity markets loved it. Tapering won’t begin immediately and they won’t raise rates this year. But they do expect to increase rates at least once by May 2022. That’s perfect, as we expect a rate increase while Jupiter is in Pisces, which ends in May 2022 (it will re-enter Pisces again in late October 2022). On that news, the stock market soared and precious metals, along with Treasury prices, plunged.
Short-term geocosmics and longer-term thoughts
Banks are pushing back against a proposal from the Biden administration that could force them to turn over customers’ account information to the Internal Revenue Service. – Megan Henney, “Biden’s IRS Bank Account Snooping Plan Faces Mounting Opposition,” www.foxbusiness.com, September 24, 2021.
The Trickster is back. And just in time for the U.S. Congress to face the prospect of the U.S. government running out of funds to operate. The deadline for a decision is due this week, September 30.
That’s only one of the many crises facing Congress and the White House as Mercury (the “Trickster”) turns retrograde on Monday, September 27, with the Moon in Gemini, the sign that it rules. There is also the escalation of chaos at the border, the uncertainty of the infrastructure bill along with an even greater domestic spending program that progressive Democrats want to bundle into one huge spending bill, but moderate Democrats (both of them) and Republicans are resisting. These, and many other decisions have to be addressed while the Trickster goes through its retrograde cycle until October 18.
With Mercury retrograde, it is hard to get a consensus. Decisions made under Mercury retrograde often have to be revised, adjusted, or just dropped afterwards when the consequences of those decisions demonstrate the ineffectiveness of the actions taken then. This is not always the case, of course. But it happens often enough to warrant attention. Additionally, Mercury retrograde is a time that can highlight misunderstandings and errors in communications, so it is best to repeat what you think you heard from other people and have them do the same, repeating your words, if it involves an important task.
However, there are even more powerful cosmic developments unfolding that can correspond to a major impact on financial markets. For one, the potent Sun/Mars conjunction takes place on October 7-8, just one day after the new moon in Libra and Pluto turns direct on October 6. As noted before, the Sun/Mars synodic cycle often correlates with large price declines in world stock indices if a high forms within 8°. That time band has been in force since September 13 and will last through the end of October.
The new and full moons with the Sun in Libra are also strong correlates to major reversals in stock indices. And Pluto changing directions signifies a time when debt, deficits, downgrades, defaults, and taxes are in the news, which is seldom something that excites investors. We already see these themes present with the looming default of Evergrande, the push to weaponize and empower the IRS, the rapidly approaching deadline to raise the nation’s debt limit, and the struggle President Biden is having with huge spending and tax reform plans, which he promises will lower taxes rather than raise them (huh? Is he serious? He sounds serious and sincere when he talks about it, but…. really?).
Yet even these powerful geocosmic cycles pale before the final Saturn/Uranus waning square passage on December 24, which follows Venus turning retrograde on December 19 and in conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn. This is another important period of possible changes and reforms, not to mention market reversals. Now one can view the end of this year as a time of opportunity to make reforms that are truly supported by – and in the best interest of – the greatest number of people in the nation and throughout the world. Or it can be a time when decisions are made by authoritarian leaders and forced upon populations without their consent, resulting in great outrage and potential danger. With Venus, everyone wants a voice in the decisions. With Pluto, that isn’t usually the case. With Saturn square Uranus, no one really knows what to expect and the possibility of chaos is great unless all sides show unity and courage to go forward with a sincere interest in doing what is best for the greater whole of humanity.
Well, unity and courage to change that which is in need of reform is a noble vision. Let’s strive for these behaviors as individuals and as leaders, at a time when the world actually requires this, and the cosmos offers it as a remedy to current crises.
Disclaimer and statement of purpose: The purpose of this column is not to predict the future movement of various financial markets. However, that is the purpose of the MMA (Merriman Market Analyst) subscription services. This column is not a subscription service. It is a free service, except in those cases where a fee may be assessed to cover the cost of translating this column from English into a non-English language. This weekly report is written with the intent to educate the reader on the relationship between astrological factors and collective human activities as they are happening. In this regard, this report will oftentimes report what happened in various stock and financial markets throughout the world in the past week, and discuss that movement in light of the geocosmic signatures that were in effect. It will then identify the geocosmic factors that will be in effect in the next week, or even month, or even years, and the author’s understanding of how these signatures will likely affect human activity in the times to come. The author (Merriman) will do this from a perspective of a cycles’ analyst looking at the military, political, economic, and even financial markets of the world. It is possible that some forecasts will be made based on these factors. However, the primary goal is to both educate and alert the reader as to the psychological climate we are in, from an astrological perspective. The hope is that it will help the reader understand the psychological dynamics that underlie (or coincide with) the news events and hence financial markets of the day. No guarantee as to the accuracy of this report is being made here. Any decisions in financial markets are solely the responsibility of the reader, and neither the author nor the publishers assume any responsibility at all for those individual decisions. Reader should understand that futures and options trading are considered high risk.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1700 as the market mood turns sour
Poor German data and renewed concerns about a default of the Chinese Evergrande property giant undermined investors’ sentiment, pushing them into the dollar’s safety.
GBP/USD accelerates its slump, trades around 1.3650
GBP/USD is under strong selling pressure, trimming most of its post-BOE gains. Concerns about the global financial health and slow moves towards tapering weigh on markets.
XAU/USD hangs near multi-week lows, around $1,745 ahead of Powell
Gold struggled to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery move. Hawkish Fed/BoE, rising bond yields acted as a headwind for the metal. Resurgent USD demand exerted additional pressure on the commodity.
PBoC imposes ban on crypto trading as it fosters ‘illegal financial activity’
PBoC bans crypto trading activities and a plethora of associated services, labeling it “illegal.” Overseas cryptocurrency exchanges providing services to Chinese residents will be investigated in accordance with the law.
Evergrande, VIX and yields make for choppy day ahead
Equity markets remain focused on Evergrande as rumours of a possible default on overseas debt swirl. The market appears to be on the hunt for negative news, which leads us to conclude that stocks are going lower in the short term.