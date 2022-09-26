In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

 

We are not even halfway through the European session and there’s already enough volatility for a whole week!

The Dollar Index starts with a rapid correction.

EURUSD creates a hammer on the lower line of the channel down pattern, if this setup will hold, that would be a nice buy signal.

Oil drops to new mid-term lows but meets a lower line of the wedge, which potentially can act as a support.

GBPUSD is probably the most popular instrument today as this pair sets new all-time lows! Parity here as well?

GBPJPY drops and meets a crucial, long-term support. A hammer on the weekly chart looks promising but hey…it’s just Monday.

SP500 tests a crucial, long-term horizontal support. A breakout will give us a major sell signal.

DAX already did that and broke a key, horizontal support. Here, the sell signal is ON.

Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.

