In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

We are not even halfway through the European session and there’s already enough volatility for a whole week!

The Dollar Index starts with a rapid correction.

EURUSD creates a hammer on the lower line of the channel down pattern, if this setup will hold, that would be a nice buy signal.

Oil drops to new mid-term lows but meets a lower line of the wedge, which potentially can act as a support.

GBPUSD is probably the most popular instrument today as this pair sets new all-time lows! Parity here as well?

GBPJPY drops and meets a crucial, long-term support. A hammer on the weekly chart looks promising but hey…it’s just Monday.

SP500 tests a crucial, long-term horizontal support. A breakout will give us a major sell signal.

DAX already did that and broke a key, horizontal support. Here, the sell signal is ON.