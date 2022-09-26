In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
We are not even halfway through the European session and there’s already enough volatility for a whole week!
The Dollar Index starts with a rapid correction.
EURUSD creates a hammer on the lower line of the channel down pattern, if this setup will hold, that would be a nice buy signal.
Oil drops to new mid-term lows but meets a lower line of the wedge, which potentially can act as a support.
GBPUSD is probably the most popular instrument today as this pair sets new all-time lows! Parity here as well?
GBPJPY drops and meets a crucial, long-term support. A hammer on the weekly chart looks promising but hey…it’s just Monday.
SP500 tests a crucial, long-term horizontal support. A breakout will give us a major sell signal.
DAX already did that and broke a key, horizontal support. Here, the sell signal is ON.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 0.9650
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum near 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Monday and returned below 0.9650. The risk-averse market environment helps the greenback preserve its strength and forces the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD rises above 1.0800 on BoE chatter
GBP/USD has regained its traction and rose above 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Monday. Market chatter about the Bank of England possibly delivering a statement later in the day seems to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold fails to hold above $1,640 as US yields push higher Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.