Markets are repositioning their USD trades as the month comes to a close and important economic data are about to release this week. The important economic data are ADP employment change, JOLTS Job Openings, and Pending Home Sales data. On the other hand, FED Chairman Powell’s speech will have an impact on the markets. Protests against new Chinese lockdowns and increased vaccination campaigns for the elderly indicate that China is likely to abandon its strict zero-Covid policy and reopen the economy. China, the world’s largest gold consumer, is relaxing Covid restrictions in a few cities. The reopening of markets in a few cities will increase jewellery demand in the country. Investors, on the other hand, are wary due to the contraction of business activities in China. The manufacturing PMI in China fell 2.5% in November, while the non-manufacturing PMI fell by 4%.
Weakening US Dollar boost Gold demand
The monthly chart of the US dollar index is shown below. The chart depicts the index moving in blue rising channel lines. The chart was created a long time ago, when the US dollar index crossed the red dotted line and we expressed concern about the higher US dollar index. The US dollar index rose from 90 to 115, hitting the most important resistance at the blue channel line. The red curve line, which the index is currently supporting, shows the significance of first support from the highs of symmetrical broadening wedge.
The weekly chart below support the same scenario for the monthly chart. The weekly US dollar index chart shows that the index retreated lower after hitting the symmetrical broadening wedge where resistance was encountered. If US dollar drops further, gold will benefit from this drop. December has come whereby the fake moves are possible. It has been noticed that December of last five years were bullish.
Articles/Trading signals/Newsletters distributed by GoldPredictors.com have no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, or the particular needs of any visitor or subscriber. Any material distributed or published by GoldPredictors.com or its affiliates is solely for informational and educational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any financial instrument, commodity, or related securities. Plan the strategy that is most suitable for your investment. No one knows tomorrow’s price or circumstance. The intention of the writer is only to mention his thoughts and ideas that may be used as a tool for the reader. Trading Options and futures have large potential rewards, but also large potential risks.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to impressive gains near 1.0500
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and extended its rally to 1.0500 area. The data from the US showed that the annual PCE inflation declined to 6% in October and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped below 50 in November, triggering a fresh leg of US Dollar selloff.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.2250 following impressive rally
GBP/USD extended its rally and climbed to its highest level since late June above 1.2300 before retreating to 1.2250 area. The softer-than-expected PCE inflation data and the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI weigh heavily on the US Dollar, fueling the pair's upside.
Gold bulls conquered $1,800, what’s next?
Gold jumped to $1,804.00, its highest since early August. The metal benefited from an extended USD sell-off as US macroeconomic figures fueled Powell’s triggered slump. On Wednesday, the Dollar fell on the back of a dovish message from Fed's Powell.
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX US is fully solvent, withdrawals could open today
Sam Bankman-Fried, popularly known as SBF, told New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin that FTX US customers could be made whole soon. SBF claims that these entities: FTX US and FTX US derivatives could be “up and running soon.”
S&P 500 (SPX) powers ahead on Powell pause
Equities surged post-Powell speech on Wednesday as he finally hinted at a pause in rate hikes. He began his remarks quite hawkishly, saying rates were going to end higher than the most recent forecasts and dot plots.