Today's market risk is primarily related to the US CPI MoM Actual coming out at 0.9% (Forecast 0.5%, previous 0.6%). As a result, the DXY and 10 year yield strengthened and the S&P 500 and Gold weakened. In addition, FED's Bullard stated that 'the right moment has come to reduce stimulus.'
With this in mind, Coach Dale mentioned that USDJPY and Dollar Reacted to a Very Hot Inflation Number. Also, on this Turnaround Tuesday fading that news worked well. Moreover, Yields and USDJPY spiked up and then sold off. Furthermore, Dale emphasized that Gold dipped and recovered strongly which makes $1830 a viable level
You can watch today’s live stream in the video link below and ask any questions via the comment section or by joining Tradegatehub's community.
