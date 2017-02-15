USDJPY – Fresh bearish signal on break of 112.85 Fibo support

The pair extended strong bearish acceleration from 113.50 lower platform and took out important support at 112.85 (112.85 (Fibo 61.8% of 111.57/114.94 upleg/4-hr cloud base. Fresh bearish signal was generated for further retracement of 111.57/114.94 rally that now eyes 112.37 (Fibo 76.4%) that marks the only significant obstacle en-route towards key near-term supports 111.60 base. Daily MA's and Tenkan/Kijun-sen lines are in full bearish setup and supportive for further weakness. Close below 112.85 needed to confirm bearish stance. Broken Kijun-sen (113.59) is expected to cap upticks.

