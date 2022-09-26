The U.S. Dollar (USD) inched higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Monday (Sep 26, 2022), increasing the price of the USDJPY to more than 144.00 ahead of the release of U.S. Durable Goods Orders news. The technical bias remains bullish since the USDJPY printed a higher low in the recent downside move.
Technical analysis
As of this writing, the USDJPY pair strengthens around 144.13. If the price continues increasing, the pair might face some resistance near the listed price levels.
Short-term resistance
144.69 - the high of September 21, 2022.
145.00 - the psychological level.
145.89- the major horizontal resistance.
Image Source – MetaTrader4 (MT4)
On the downside, the pair might find some sustainability near the listed support levels.
Short-term support
142.83 - the low of Sep 16, 2022.
142.00 - the psychological number.
141.24 - the 23.6% fib level support.
US durable goods order news
The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release numbers for the US Durable Goods Orders tomorrow (Sep 27, 2022). According to economists, the US Durable Good Order news registered a reading of -1.1% in August, as compared to the reading of -0.1% in the month before.
The Durable Goods Orders news tracks the value of orders placed with manufacturers for long-lasting products like cars and refrigerators. These durable items are susceptible to the U.S. economy because they necessitate substantial investments.
Generally speaking, a high reading strengthens the U.S. Dollar and suggests a bullish trend for the USD/JPY and vice versa.
Conclusion
Considering the price movement of the USDJPY pair over the past few days, it may be a better option in the short term if the pair was bought at around 142.83. Due to the volatile nature of the market, however, prices may change and lead to different outcomes.
Trading foreign exchange, indices and commodities, on margin, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all individuals. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange or other markets you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some, or all, of your initial investment. Therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. No guarantee is being made that any individual will be able to replicate our past performance results.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 0.9650
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum near 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Monday and returned below 0.9650. The risk-averse market environment helps the greenback preserve its strength and forces the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD rises above 1.0800 on BoE chatter
GBP/USD has regained its traction and rose above 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Monday. Market chatter about the Bank of England possibly delivering a statement later in the day seems to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold fails to hold above $1,640 as US yields push higher Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.