USDCHF is breaking sharply higher after it found a support at 0.9163, the second higher swing low that makes a rising trendline connected from end of wave B.

As such, we are observing now motive structure for wave C which can be in play for even higher prices as wave C should be made by five subwaves, so be aware of more upside after set-back, while pair is above 0.9240.

USD/CHF 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

