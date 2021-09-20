USDCHF is breaking sharply higher after it found a support at 0.9163, the second higher swing low that makes a rising trendline connected from end of wave B.
As such, we are observing now motive structure for wave C which can be in play for even higher prices as wave C should be made by five subwaves, so be aware of more upside after set-back, while pair is above 0.9240.
USD/CHF 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart
