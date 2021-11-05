USDCAD has been rising on the support of the red Tenkan-sen line this week, reaching the limits of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50% Fibonacci of the 1.2006 – 1.2947 upleg at 1.2477.
The compression in Bollinger bands foreshadows a significant change in volatility ahead, with the momentum indicators signaling that the breakout could be on the upside. The RSI has crawled above its 50 neutral mark, the MACD is recovering above its red signal line, and the Stochastics are sloping upwards, all painting a rosy picture for short-term trading.
If the price snaps the 1.2477 barricade, the spotlight will fall on the 50-day SMA at 1.2540. Breaching that line too, the bulls will next head for the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.2588 and the 1.2616 hurdle, while higher, a tough resistance could develop between the broken neckline of the head and shoulder pattern at 1.2700 and the 23.6% Fibonacci of 1.2725.
Alternatively, if selling pressures resurface, the red Tenkan-sen line currently at 1.2386 could immediately take action with the help of the 20-day SMA (middle Bollinger band). Failure to pivot here could see the price swiftly diving towards the 1.2305 floor. Another step lower would dampen the short-term outlook, bringing the 78.6% Fibonacci of 1.2207 next into view.
In brief, USDCAD has the potential to further progress in the near term, though only a break above 1.2477would activate new buying orders.
Note Canadian and US jobs data will be out at 12:30 GMT today.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD touches fresh 2021 low below 1.1520 after US NFP data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and touched its weakest level of 2021 below 1.1520 on Friday after the US jobs report showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 531,000 in October, surpassing the market consensus of 425,000.
GBP/USD holds near mid-1.3400s, broad-based dollar strength limits rebound
GBP/USD extended its slide toward 1.3400 on Friday before staging a rebound in the early American session. With the greenback preserving its strength against rivals on the upbeat October jobs report, the pair is consolidating its losses around mid-1.3400s.
Gold fluctuates wildly after US NFP data, stays below $1,800
Gold plunged to a fresh daily low of $1,785 with the initial market reaction to the US October jobs report but managed to erase its losses. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US rose by 531,000 in October, compared to analysts' forecast of 425,000, and gold trades in the daily range below $1,800.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started. Shiba Inu market capitalization has dropped, and SHIB has slipped to rank 11.
Why will Tesla stock fall?
Tesla has yet to retreat from its lofty perch, but with a host of options expiries today, surely it cannot be too far away now. Options and obviously call options have been the main driver of the move in Tesla shares with huge buying of the $1,000 and $1,200 strikes expiring today.