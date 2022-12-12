Asia Market Update: Equities decline after losses on Wall St.; USD trades generally firmer; Key US macro events due this week (CPI and Fed decision).
General trend
- Hang Seng declines after prior gains.
- Chinese property indices decline; Developers continue to seek to raise capital.
- Financials also lag in China [Chinese regulators and state-owned banks reportedly splitting staff at their workplaces in Beijing amid fears of potential spike in COVID cases after policy easing – press (Dec 9th)].
- Japanese equities trade slightly lower; Modest declines seen in Australia.
- US Natural Gas FUTS rise >10% [**Reminder Dec 8th PG&E Corp (PCG) said: Prepared to Respond to Significant Storm System Expected to Impact Northern and Central California this Weekend].
- China may release monthly bank lending data.
- China Finance Ministry (MOF) to sell CNY750B in special sovereign 3-year bonds to help domestic economy on Monday, Dec 12th.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened -0.2%.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Net Migration: +3.3K - update.
- (AU) Australia PM Albanese to speak this week with the gas industry lobby – financial press.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened -0.6%.
- (JP) Japan Q4 BSI large all industry Q/Q: 0.7 V +0.4 PRIOR; large manufacturing Q/Q: -3.6 V +1.7 prior.
- (JP) Japan Nov PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 9.3% v 8.9%e.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- 6301.JP Reports China Nov excavator demand Y/Y: -11.3% v -6.7% prior [9th straight decline].
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 46.5% (44.0% prior) for the Dec reserve maintenance period [update].
- (JP) Said that Japan Largest Industrial Union to look for a base salary increase of ~4.0% and total salary increase of ~6.0% during spring wage talks.
Korea
- Kospi opened -0.7%.
- (KR) South Korea 1-10 Exports Y/Y: -20.8% v -2.8% prior; Imports Y/Y: -7.3% v -6.7% prior.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): Avg yield 3.420% v 3.400% prior.
- (KR) South Korea sells 10-year bonds: Avg yield 3.465% v 3.870% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.3%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9565 v 6.9588 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Net CNY0B v net CNY0B prior.
- (CN) China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS): 2022 wheat output ~137.7Mts, +0.6% y/y.
North America
- (US) Treasury Sec Yellen: Believe we will see substantial reduction in inflation in year ahead, and much lower inflation by end 2023 - 60 Minutes Interview [US Nov CPI data is due on Dec 13th (Tues)].
Europe
- (UK) Dec Rightmove House Prices M/M: -2.1% v -1.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.6% v 7.2% prior.
- (UR) Call between US President Biden and Ukraine President Zelinskiy: Biden emphasized US Prioritizing efforts to strengthen Ukraine air defense.
- (IE) Ireland Nov Construction PMI: 46.8 v 47.4 prior.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.2%, ASX 200 -0.5% , Hang Seng -2%; Shanghai Composite -0.6% ; Kospi -0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.2%, Dax -0.2%; FTSE100 -0.2%.
- EUR 1.0543-1.0506 ; JPY 137.14-136.44 ; AUD 0.6802-0.6757 ;NZD 0.6415-0.6379.
- Gold -0.8% at $1,796/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $71.54/brl; Copper -1% at $3.8175/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2250 despite upbeat UK GDP data
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction early Monday and continues to trade below 1.2250. The data published by the UK's ONS showed that GDP grew by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October, compared to market expectation for a contraction of 0.1%, but failed to provide a boost to the pair.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.0500 as risk-aversion boosts US Dollar
EUR/USD grinds lower toward 1.0500, printing mild losses to extend Friday’s downward trajectory. Traders await this week’s bumper US and EU events in early Europe. Economic slowdown fears, EU-Russia tensions join pre-Fed anxiety to fuel the US Dollar rebound.
Gold eases below $1,800 on sluggish markets ahead of Fed’s verdict
Gold price remains depressed around $1,785 as it pushes back the bulls after a four-day winning streak during early Monday in Europe. The yellow metal’s latest losses, despite being mild, could be linked to the USD’s recovery.
Terra co-founder Do Kwon flees to Serbia to avoid arrest, say Korean officials
Terra Labs founder Kwon Do-Hyung is in Serbia, as reported by a local media Chosun. The report says that Do Kwon is avoiding arrest by Korean officials who believe he has fled to Serbia. Luna Classic price hovers around $0.000166.
Week ahead: Fed, ECB, Bank of England, UK and US CPI
The catalyst for the recent sharp slide in the US dollar was October’s CPI numbers. The fall to 7.7% on the headline number along with a decline in core prices to 6.3% also saw yields slip back.