USD/JPY Analysis: In limbo ahead of durable goods orders data

Pair's Outlook

The less favourable for the US Dollar scenario prevailed on Friday, causing the pair to edge lower once again. Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair managed to retain its position above the 112.00 handle, which in turn is supported by the 100-day SMA, the lower Bollinger band and the weekly S1, while the 111.75 mark also acts as a tough psychological support. Consequently, another bearish development is unlikely, despite technical indicators suggesting so. The Greenback could easily reach the 113.00 level today, should the fundamentals provide a sufficient boost later during the day; however, disappointing data could still cause a downside reaction.