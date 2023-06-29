-
Japan releases Tokyo Core CPI on Friday.
-
USD/JPY moves closer to symbolic 145 line.
-
Ueda says no changes to policy unless core inflation rises.
USD/JPY has edged lower on Thursday. In the European session, the yen is trading at 144.19, down 0.20%. The yen dropped as low as 144.70 in the Asian session, as the symbolic 145 line remains under pressure.
Tokyo Core CPI expected to tick higher
Japan releases a key inflation indicator, Tokyo Core CPI, on Friday. The indicator dipped to 3.2% in May but is expected to inch up to 3.3% in June. Tokyo CPI excluding food and energy, currently at 2.4% and known as the “core index”, will be under the microscope after the National “core index” rose unexpectedly in June. Earlier this week, BoJ Core CPI, the preferred inflation gauge of the central bank, rose from 2.9% to 3.1%, above the consensus of 3.0%.
If today’s inflation report also shows that inflation is creeping higher, it will put into question the BoJ’s stance that cost-driven inflation is temporary and therefore there is no need to tighten monetary policy.
Governor Ueda reiterated this position at the ECB Bank Forum on Wednesday. Ueda stated that he would continue the BoJ’s ultra-easy monetary policy unless he was “reasonably sure” that inflation accelerated in 2024. He said that the BoJ was not confident that this would occur, noting that even though headline inflation was above 3%, core inflation remained below the Bank’s 2% target.
The BoJ’s ultra-accommodative policy has seen the yen slide to 7-month lows, which has drawn warnings from the Ministry of Finance about intervening in the currency markets. Ueda declined to comment on the possibility of intervention, saying that the BoJ was closely monitoring the exchange rate and that the yen was influenced by many other factors besides BoJ policy.
USD/JPY technical
-
There is a resistance line at 144.65 and 145.36.
-
143.94 and 142.94 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD fell below 1.0900 after having recovered toward 1.0950 on hot German inflation data earlier. The sharp decline recorded in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US and the upward revision to first-quarter GDP growth provided a boost to the USD, forcing the pair to turn south.
USD/JPY whipsaws at multi-month high below 145.00 on Fed Chair Powell speech
USD/JPY portrays nearly 20 pips of seesaw momentum after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman repeats the previous day’s comments on early Thursday morning in Europe. That said, the Yen pair rose to the highest levels since November 2022 before retreating from 144.70, around 144.60 at the latest.
Gold drops below $1,900 as US yields jump
Gold price came under heavy bearish pressure and touched its weakest level since March below $1,900. On the back of robust growth and employment data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% above 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
Coinbase slams SEC in new filing, argues regulator has no jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies on the exchange
Crypto exchange Coinbase has slammed the Security & Exchange Commission’s allegations against it, stating that the US regulator has no jurisdiction over assets being traded on the platform.
MULN stock continues to plunge despite promised halt to new share sales
MULN unsurprisingly lost 19.5% on Wednesday as the development-phase electric vehicle company continues to see the sale of its shares explode until the current end date of June 30, 2023.