USD/JPY Price Forecast: Not out of the woods yet amid US tariffs-inspired flight to safety

- USD/JPY drops to a fresh multi-month low and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Trade-related uncertainties and BoJ rate hike bets boost demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- Trump's threat to the Fed's independence weighs on the USD and contributes to the fall.
The USD/JPY pair attracted sellers for the third successive day and touched a fresh low since September 2024 – levels below the 140.00 psychological mark – earlier this Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to attract safe-haven flows amid persistent trade-related uncertainties, which, along with the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar (USD), exerts heavy pressure on the currency pair.
Investors remain on the edge amid the uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariffs, which could disrupt global trade. Moreover, worries that an all-out trade war between the US and China – the world's two largest economies – could push the world economy into a recession have negatively impacted the market sentiment, which continues to benefit the traditional safe-haven JPY.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan is reportedly planning to signal next week that there is almost no need to change its basic stance on raising interest rates as the potential impact of increased US tariffs will not disrupt the ongoing cycle of wage growth and inflation. This comes on top of data released last Friday, which showed that Japan's core inflation accelerated in March and left the door open for more interest rate hikes by the BoJ.
Adding to this hopes that Japan might strike a trade deal with the US lends additional support to the JPY. In fact, the new US ambassador to Japan said on Friday that he is optimistic about a deal in the ongoing US-Japan tariff negotiations. Furthermore, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Sunday that he wants to make the ongoing Japan-US tariff talks a model for negotiations between the US and other countries.
However, Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa said that any agreement would likely take some time as it's difficult to say how long it will take to bridge the gap between the two sides. Akazawa added that agriculture will not be compromised to protect the auto industry in US tariff talks. Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato will now meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent later this week to discuss currency rates.
This, however, does little to dent the JPY's bullish sentiment. The USD, on the other hand, languishes near its lowest level since April 2022 touched on Monday as Trump's rapidly shifting stance on trade policies has weakened investors' confidence in the US economy. Furthermore, Trump's attack on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell raised doubts about the central bank’s independence and keeps the USD bulls on the defensive.
In fact, Trump accused Powell of not moving fast enough to bring down interest rates. Powell last week said that the central bank was not inclined to cut interest rates in the near future amid the possible inflationary pressures stemming from the new tariffs. Moreover, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has suggested that Trump and his team are studying if they could fire Powell before the end of his term in May 2026.
Moreover, traders have been pricing in the possibility that the Fed will resume its rate-cutting cycle soon and lower borrowing costs by one full percentage point by the end of this year, which, in turn, favors the USD bears. Moreover, this marks a big divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ bets, supporting prospects for a further appreciation for the lower-yielding JPY and suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the downside.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the slightly oversold daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/JPY pair. Any meaningful recovery attempted, however, might now confront an immediate hurdle near the 140.85 region. This is followed by the 141.00 mark, above which spot prices could climb to the 141.65-141.60 horizontal support breakpoint. A sustained strength above the latter could trigger a short-covering rally and pave the way for a move beyond the 142.00 round figure, towards the next relevant hurdle near the 142.35-142.40 region.
On the flip side, bearish traders might now wait for acceptance below the 140.00 mark, or the multi-month low touched earlier today, before placing fresh bets. The USD/JPY pair might accelerate the fall towards challenging the 2024 yearly swing low, around the 139.60-139.55 region. Some follow-through selling would make spot prices vulnerable to weaken further towards the 139.00 mark en route to the 138.70 region and eventually test sub-138.00 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD Gains look limited by 1.1570 Premium
EUR/USD trades well on the defensive for the second day in a row, revisinting the mid-1.1300s on the back of the continuation of the upside impulse in the US dollar. The move followed firmer US PMI data and news indicating the White House may be considering tariff cuts on Chinese imports.
GBP/USD deflates to the sub-1.3300 area, USD bulls prevail
GBP/USD remained on the back foot Wednesday, slipping below the 1.3300 level as the Greenback gained further traction. The Dollar’s solid performance was supported by strong US data and fading concerns over a renewed escalation in the US–China trade dispute.
Gold corrected extreme conditions, struggles around $3,300
Gold extended its decline on Wednesday, slipping below the $3,300 mark per troy ounce in response to reports from the media suggesting the Trump administration is weighing tariff reductions on Chinese goods, a news that revived hopes of easing trade tensions and reduced demand for the yellow metal as a safe-haven asset.
Bitcoin bullish momentum builds as premium exceeds 9% for first time in three months
Bitcoin price is extending its gains, trading above $94,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, following a two-day rally of 9.75% so far this week. BTC rally gathers momentum as trade war fears ease, following US President Donald Trump’s downplaying of tensions with China.
Five fundamentals for the week: Traders confront the trade war, important surveys, key Fed speech Premium
Will the US strike a trade deal with Japan? That would be positive progress. However, recent developments are not that positive, and there's only one certainty: headlines will dominate markets. Fresh US economic data is also of interest.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.