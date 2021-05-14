- USD/JPY corrects lower following monthly peaks.
- Price action in the pair keeps looking to US yields.
- Focus of attention will once again be on the US docket.
USD/JPY embarks into a gradual correction lower after hitting monthly highs near 109.80 in past hours.
The unexpected pick-up in US inflation figures during April put further upside pressure to US yields, lifting the 10-year benchmark to the 1.70% neighbourhood. The dollar followed suit as well as the selling bias in the Japanese safe haven, all collaborating with the upside in spot eventually.
In the meantime, the performance of the US economy continues to be in the centre of the debate among investors. Indeed, upcoming data is expected to shed extra details on the US recovery, with yields and price action in the dollar closely following.
In the US docket, US Retail Sales will be in the limelight seconded by Industrial Production figures and the flash prints of the U-Mich index.
Short-term Outlook
The continuation of the downtrend is seen meeting interim contention at the 50-day SMA just above 109.00. This area of contention is also reinforced by the Fibo level (of the 2021 rally) around 109.00. Further south comes in the monthly lows around 108.30 (May 7/11). On the upside, the surpass of monthly tops around 109.80 should open in the door to the key level at 110.00 the figure ahead of the YTD highs in levels just shy of 111.00 (March 31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
