USD/JPY's historic range since 1995 traded 147 to 79 lows or 6800 pips and a 27 year mid point at 113.00's. Current USD/JPY lifted from 113's and 114's to 126.00's or 1200 pips.
Last time USD/JPY experienced such a violent move was 2016's central bank interest rate changes when USD/JPY traded 2300 pips down then 1000 pips up.
USD/JPY's current jump to 126's began at 2021 lows at 102 or 2400 pips. From a yearly perspective, USD/JPY matches 2022's at 1300 yearly pips and 2021 at 1300 pips measured from yearly lows and highs. Only other time USD/JPY exceeded 1300 yearly pips was 2014 when the ECB went negative interest rates as USD/JPY traded 2000 pips straight up and 1900 up pips in 2013. Year 2016 was unusual since 1995 as USD/JPY traded 2300 pips higher and 1000 pips lower.
Overall, 1300 yearly pips is fairly average for USD/JPY trading.
Since 2017, USD/JPY never exceeded an 1100 yearly pip range. A full currency cycle is measured in 9 years. Currency cycles are structured in either up or down periods over the 9 years. The current 9 year cycle from 2013 traded 5000 pips higher from 76.00 lows to 126.00's while the previous cycle from 2012 to 2003 traded down 4800 pips.
The 9 year cycle from 1995 to 2004 was also a down period as USD/JPY traded 147 highs to 101 lows or 4600 pips. The current 9 year cycle from 5000 pips exceeded the past 2 cycles by 200 and 400 pips. The cycle from 1995 to 1984 ran straight up.
The past 4 cycles of 9 years ran up, down, down then the current up cycle. The next 9 year cycle if past is prologue forecasts a down cycle. A 9 year cycle is a 9 year trade in one direction for 5000 ish pips.
The full cycle traded from 360.00 highs to 79 lows over a 69 period and a mid point at 219. For 1/4 of 360 factors to 90.00 and 1/3 at 120.00.
USD/JPY Correlates to all JPY cross pairs at an extraordinary 99%. Vital averages are located at 125.34, 124.18, 120.39, 120.30.
GBP/JPY 163.48, 162.51, 159.29, 158.95. GBP/JPY 10 and 14 Year averages targets 168.54 and 169.34. GBP/JPY at 165 is close. GBP/JPY will lead USD/JPY and all JPY cross pairs lower.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0800 as US stocks trade mixed
EUR/USD has regained its traction and recovered above 1.0800 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day mixed, however, the pair seems to be having a difficult time gathering momentum. Meanwhile, the US dollar Index clings to small gains above 100.50.
GBP/USD erases part of daily losses, stays below 1.3050
GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses after having dropped toward 1.3000 earlier in the day. With the market mood remaining cautious in the second half of the day, however, the dollar holds its ground and the pair stays in the red below 1.3050.
Gold closes in on $2,000 as US yields turn south
Gold extended its daily rally and came within a touching distance of $2,000 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south after climbing to fresh multi-year highs earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD push higher.
Three oversold cryptos that could double your portfolio
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on a few cryptos. Here, FXStreet’s analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Stock traders embrace themselves for another earnings week
Stock bulls are trying to gain back some of the recent losses as Q1 earnings season gets off to a mixed start. As for the war in Ukraine, President Biden announced another +$800 million in weaponry for Ukraine on Wednesday.