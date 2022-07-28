Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the USDJPY monthly, daily, and 15 min charts.
USDJPY monthly chart on ACY MT4
Price has declined down to the 135.16 monthly support level.
USDJPY 15-minute chart on ACY MT4
Watching to see if price forms an uptrend on the 15 min chart to confirm a move back above the 136.00 level.
