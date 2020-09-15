USD/JPY Current price: 105.64
- Dollar’s broad weakness prevails ahead of several first-tier events later this week.
- Equities underpinned by positive Chinese data released in the Asian session.
- USD/JPY is biased lower and could break below the 105.00 level.
The dollar maintains a low profile across the board, trading near its weekly lows against most major rivals. The USD/JPY pair hovers around 105.60, ignoring gains in European indexes, which are anyway modest. Chinese data released overnight kept the positive sentiment afloat, although as it happened yesterday, a caution stance prevails ahead of first-tier events to take place later in the week.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar remained empty this Tuesday, while the US will offer minor figures, hardly capable of overshadowing sentiment trading. The country will publish August Industrial Production, foreseen at 1% from 3% in the previous month, and Capacity Utilization for the same month, expected at 71.4% from 70.6% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is biased lower according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing below the larger ones, and all of them above 106.00. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower within negative levels, lacking enough momentum but still indicating sellers are in control. A steeper decline is to be expected on a break below 105.50, an immediate support level.
Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.70
Resistance levels: 106.00 106.35 106.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.19 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, advancing as the safe-haven dollar is under pressure. Upbeat Chinese figures and hopes for a coronavirus vaccine are supporting markets. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment and the US NY Fed Manufacturing Index beat estimates.
GBP/USD trades around 1.29 after jobs data, amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29 after the UK reported an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.1% while jobless claims rose less than expected. The controversial Brexit bill is weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained move beyond descending triangle resistance
Gold edged higher through the mid-European session and climbed to two-week tops, around the $1972 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin takes the reins of the market
Fight for dominance and an overheated Ethereum drive the future. Ripple might be a secondary golden player, helping Bitcoin towards new relative highs. Market sentiment rebounds and supports change in leadership.
WTI rebounds to test $38 despite dour IEA oil demand outlook
Fresh bids emerged just above the 37 mark, allowing a bounce in WTI (futures on Nymex) back above 37.50.