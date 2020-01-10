USD/JPY Current price: 109.61
- Risk appetite continues playing in the dollar’s favor.
- US economy expected to have added 164K new jobs in December.
- USD/JPY technically bullish and about to challenge the 109.70 resistance area.
The greenback continues to firmly appreciate against its major rivals, with the USD/JPY trading just a few pips below the critical 109.72 level, December monthly high. Ever since reaching it, the pair has been unable to surpass it, despite multiple attempts. The deescalation of hostilities between the US and Iran after the weekend events continues to boost market sentiment, and the greenback is the overall winner.
Japan released overnight, November Overall Household Spending, which declined by 2.0%, well below the 2.5% advance expected. The preliminary estimate for the Leading Economic Index for the same month, beat expectations by printing at 90.9, while the Coincident Index came in at 95.1, also above the market’s forecast.
Speculative interest is now waiting for the US monthly employment report. Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to have increased in December by 164K after gaining 226K positions in November. The unemployment rate is seen unchanged at 3.5%, as well as the participation rate foreseen at 63.2%. Average Hourly Earnings are seen up by 0.3% MoM and by 3.1% YoY, pretty much unchanged when compared to the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY is bullish, and an upward continuation will depend on the outcome of the Nonfarm Payroll report. An upbeat result should push the pair beyond the 109.70 resistance area, with room then to extend up to 110.40. A reading below expected could trigger a pullback toward 108.90 a critical support level.
Technical readings in the meantime, favor an upward extension, as, in the 4-hour chart, the price remains well above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA about to cross beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators remain within overbought levels, the Momentum easing but the RSI flat at around 73, rather reflecting the ongoing consolidation than suggesting an upcoming slide.
Support levels: 109.30 108.90 108.50
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets await the last Non-Farm Payrolls for 2019 which is expected to show an increase of 164K jobs. The Middle East is also eyed despite the de-escalation.
GBP/USD settles below 1.31 after parliament advances Brexit
GBP/USD is trading below 1.31 after parliament approved the Brexit Withdrawal Bill and as the BOE's Carney sounded more dovish. US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Will 2020's First NFP Report Help the Dollar?
It has been a good week so far for the US dollar and on the eve of the first employment report of the year, the greenback extended its gains against all of the major currencies. The rally was fueled by the record breaking moves in ...
Canadian Jobs Preview: Why comeback CAD has room to extend its gains
What goes up, must come down – but may now leap again. After Canada lost no fewer than 71,200 jobs in November, economists now expect an increase of 20,000 jobs.
USD/JPY trades side-ways around 109.50, awaits US NFP
USD/JPY is currently trading around 109.50 following a steep advance from the 107.65 lows of yesterday's business, subsequent to a de-escalation of the Iran/US conflict. The side trend is likely to extend into Europe ahead of the key US payrolls data.