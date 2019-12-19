USD/JPY Current Price: 109.23
- Japan’s National core inflation seen ticking marginally higher in November.
- Dismal US data and political uncertainty weighed on the USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY broke lower, poised to challenge bulls’ determination around 109.00.
Safe-haven assets gained bullish traction mid-US afternoon, resulting in USD/JPY breaking lower. The pair came under selling pressure during US trading hours amid dismal American data, later accelerating its slump, despite Wall Street reaching all-time highs. The USD/JPY pair reached a daily low of 109.17, trading a handful of pips above the level ahead of the Asian opening.
Japan didn’t release macroeconomic figures early Thursday, although, in the next hours, the country will publish November National Inflation. The annual CPI is foreseen at 0.2%, matching its previous reading, while the core CPI is foreseen ticking up to 0.5% from 0.4% previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish in the short-term as the 4-hour chart shows that it finally moved away from its 20 SMA, which now gains bearish strength above the current level. Technical indicators have pared their declines, but remain at daily lows. The next relevant support is 108.90, with a break below the level favoring a bearish extension during the last trading day of the week.
Support levels: 108.90 108.60 108.25
Resistance levels: 109.40 109.75 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
