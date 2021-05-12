USD/JPY Current price: 109.54

  • The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note jumped to 1.69%, a fresh one-month high.
  • Higher-than-anticipated US inflation spurred demand for the American currency.
  • USD/JPY is trading near its May monthly high and has room to extend its advance.

The USD/JPY pair peaked at 109.63 this Wednesday as higher US inflation sent government bond yields to one-month highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note reached 1.69%, just below the critical 1.70% level that spurred substantial dollar gains back in March. The pair trades near the mentioned high, despite Wall Street plummeted, as higher US inflation readings lifted concerns about a sooner than expected tighter monetary policy in the country.

Japan published the preliminary estimate of the March Leading Economic Index, which improved to 103.2 from 98.7 previously. The Coincident Index came in at 93.1 from 89.9 in February. Early on Thursday, the country will report the March Current Account and the April Eco Watchers Survey.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading in the 109.50 price zone, consolidating gains. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above all of its moving averages, which anyway lack directional strength. Technical indicators lost directional strength after reaching overbought readings but lack clear directional strength. The pair topped at 109.69 this month, with a break above the level favoring a bullish continuation.

Support levels: 109.25 108.80 108.30  

Resistance levels: 109.70 110.10 110.50  

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.21 as US CPI smashes estimates

EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.21 after Core CPI came out at 3%, far above 2.3% projected. The robust figures may hasten the Federal Reserve's tightening. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies

GBP/USD extends slump sub-1.4100 as dollar rallies

GBP/USD has  extended its decline after US CPI beat estimates with 4.2% while Core CPI came out at 3%. Earlier, UK GDP beat expectations with -1.5%. Volatility is rising.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data

XAU/USD tests $1,820 as USD capitalizes on US CPI data

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated wildly in the early American session as investors assessed the latest inflation report from the US. After spiking to a daily high of $1,843, the pair reversed its direction and dropped to $1,820 area.

Gold News

BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it

BTC may drop to $34,000, taking the rest of the market with it

Bitcoin price defining a bearish top formation after weeks of indecision. Ethereum price blitzes bears with steady price momentum. Ripple price fails pattern test, poised for further losses.

More Crypto News

US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation

US Consumer Price Index April Preview: The two base effects of inflation

American consumer prices are set to rise by the most in a decade as the base effect from last year’s pandemic collapse reaches its height. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to climb 0.2% in April.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures