- USD/JPY recorded fresh tops in the 104.20 region on Thursday.
- A move to YTD lows around 101.20 looks unlikely for the time being.
Despite the ongoing bounce from recent lows, the bearish perspective around USD/JPY remains unaltered for the time being. In fact, the pair breached the key support at 104.40 on Thursday, extending the leg lower to the 104.20/15 band, clinching at the same time fresh monthly troughs.
Dollar weakness and lower US yields followed the historic slump in the US economic activity in the second quarter along with the protracted deterioration in the US labour market and the unabated advance of the pandemic. If we add political jitters plus the omnipresent US-China effervescence, the continuation of the sell-off in the pair appears more than justified.
Later on Friday, the focus of attention will be on the publication of inflation figures tracked by the PCE seconded by Personal Income/Spending and the final July gauge of the Consumer Sentiment.
Near-term Outlook
USD/JPY bounces off recent 4-month lows near 114.20. Despite the prevailing offered bias and the likelihood of extra pullbacks, the pair is unlikely to recede to the area of 2020 lows around 101.20, at least in the short-term horizon. For this scenario to materialize it would be needed a sharp worsening of macro conditions, which looks improbable at the moment. Further out, the current oversold condition of the pair calls for the continuation of the technical rebound to, initially, the lower bound of the May-July range in the 106.00 neighbourhood.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides toward 1.18 amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD storms above 1.31, shrugging off new UK lockdown measures
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150, the highest in over four months. Dollar weakness is driving cable higher while the pound is shrugging off new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northwest England.
Gold surrenders early gains to all-time highs, back around $1960 region
Gold reversed a major part of its early positive move to all-time highs and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1960 region.
Canadian economy expands by 4.5% in May vs. 3.5% expected
The real GDP in Canada expanded by 4.5% on a monthly basis in May, the data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday. This reading followed April's contraction of 11.7% (revised from 11.6%) and came in slightly better than the market expectation.
WTI: Upside attempts remain capped near $40.50
Following a volatile session witnessed on Thursday, WTI (futures on Nymex) is trading in familiar ranges just above $40 mark so far this Friday.