From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps developing between moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing modestly below the current level and the 100 SMA capping advances in the 110.40 region. Technical indicators hold on to positive levels, with limited upward strength. The pair needs to break above 110.45 to confirm a new leg higher, which could extend beyond 111.00.

Japan celebrated a holiday, which means it did not publish macroeconomic data. The US will release the usual weekly unemployment figures, the June Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales for the same month.

Regarding the ECB, market players anticipate a dovish event. President Christine Lagarde is expected to announce fresh forward guidance after the latest strategic review, which defined a new symmetrical target for inflation at around 2%. Nevertheless, no changes are seen in rates and/or the financial programs. Moreover, the ECB would likely extend the PEPP amid persistent pandemic-related risk.

The USD/JPY pair consolidates in the 110.20/30 price zone, as financial markets hold stable ahead of the main event of the week, the European Central Bank monetary policy decision. Investors are optimistic but cautious, with stocks up and government bond yields hovering near weekly highs.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.