USD/JPY Forecast: Falling channel intact, more losses if holds below 110.97

The Dollar-Yen pair closed below 110.97 (61.8% Fib R of 110.80-114.495) on Friday as the political tensions in the US weighed over the greenback. The pair remains below 111.00 this Monday morning, but the sellers have not been able to push the spot back to/below Friday’s low of 110.77… despite BOJ trimming the bond purchases. Clearly, the bears stand exhausted around the support offered by the falling channel.

