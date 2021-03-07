USD/JPY Current price: 108.34
- US Treasury yields soared to fresh YTD highs, boosting USD/JPY.
- Japan will start the week publishing economic sentiment-related data.
- USD/JPY trades at fresh 2021 highs and is poised to keep rallying.
The USD/JPY pair hit 108.64 on Friday, its highest level since June 2020, finishing the week with substantial gains in the 108.30 price zone. The pair soared on Thursday as US Treasury yields came back to life and jumped higher with comments from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell. Yields extended their advance on Friday following an upbeat US employment report, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note reaching 1.626%. Additionally, US indexes trimmed Thursday’s losses to finish the week in the green.
Japan published February Foreign Reserves at the beginning of the day, which resulted in $1379.4 billion from $1392.1 billion previously. This Monday, the county will publish the February Eco Watchers survey, the January Trade Balance, and the preliminary estimate of the January Leading Economic Index, foreseen at 94.4 from 95.3 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that it’s extremely overbought, but with the risk still skewed to the upside. The 20 SMA crossed above the longer ones and currently stands around 105.90. Technical indicators stabilized at their highs, with the RSI currently at 79. In the 4-hour chart and for the near-term, the risk is skewed to the upside, as technical indicators corrected extreme oversold readings but lost their bearish strength and seem ready to resume their advances. Meanwhile, the 20 SMA accelerated north, currently standing around 107.40, as the longer ones stay bullish well below it.
Support levels: 108.05 107.70 107.30
Resistance levels: 108.65 109.00 109.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
