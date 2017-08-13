USD/JPY Forecast: Doji contradicts the drop in risk reversal
The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a low of 108.71 on Friday after the weaker-than-expected US CPI release on Friday dented the odds of a Fed rate hike next year. However, the spot quickly recovered losses to end the day on a flat note at 109.17, give the curve between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield actually steepened to 89.3 basis points from 87.6 basis points. The spread currently stands at 90 basis points.
Having dipped to a low of 109.02, the pair currently trades around 109.48 levels.
Factors in favor of further losses-
- One-month 25-delta risk reversal
The one-month 25-delta risk reversal fell to -1.775 on Friday, continuing the steady decline of the recent high on -0.97. It indicates increased demand for Put option/downside bets.
- Trend line support has been breached
Daily chart
The trend line sloping upwards from the April low and June low was breached to the downside on Thursday. It indicates the continuation of the sell-off from the high of 114.36.
- Geopolitical tensions support further losses in the Dollar-Yen
Inflation expectations seem to have topped out
The chart below shows, the 5-Year, 5-Year Forward Inflation Expectation Rate may have topped out around 2%. The US dollar cheers rising inflation expectations and vice versa.
Factors in favor of a rebound-
- Potential bullish reversal: A positive end of the day close today, preferably above 109.50 levels would credence to the Friday’s Doji candle and signal short-term trend reversal in favor of the bulls.
- Yield curve has steepened: As mentioned earlier the spread between the US 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield has steeped to 90 basis points, despite Friday’s weak inflation data.
View:
It is a wait and watch game today. Confirmation of the bullish reversal would open doors for 111.00 handle, although falling risk reversal suggests the upticks are likely to be short lived. On the downside, support at 108.13 stands exposed.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.