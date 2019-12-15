USD/JPY Current Price: 109.33
- A trade deal between the US and China will likely keep the risk skewed to the upside.
- Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 48.4in December.
- USD/JPY bullish, but needs to clear December monthly high at 109.70.
The USD/JPY pair hit 109.70 by the end of the previous week, boosted by news about a trade deal between the US and China, as it triggered hopes that it would put an end to the global economic downturn. The pair eased from the mentioned high to settle around 109.30, as the market remained cautious ahead of the close on the back of contradictory headlines, unable to resume its advance at the end of the news, despite phase one of a trade deal was confirmed. US Treasury yields edged lower on Friday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note retreating from 1.95% to 1.82%, weighing on the pair, while US indexes finished the day barely up. Nevertheless, risk appetite will likely keep the pair underpinned at the weekly opening.
This Monday, Japan will publish the preliminary estimate of the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 48.4 from the previous 48.9, and later the October Tertiary Industry Index, seen up in the month by 0.7% after adding 1.8% in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair is presenting a neutral-to-bullish stance, as it holds above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stand within positive levels, although lacking directional strength. The pair retreated after failing to surpass the December high at 109.72, somehow indicating that bulls still hesitate. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, however, the bullish case is stronger, given that the pair is well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing above the larger ones, while technical indicators settled well above their midlines, after correcting extreme overbought conditions.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.40
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.10 110.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Road to recovery capped below 0.69 ahead of China data
AUD/USD consolidates the downside below 0.6900, as the US-China trade optimism is offset by Australia's growth forecast downgrade and dismal Australian Markit Preliminary PMIs. Focus on China data dump.
USD/JPY bulls cling to trade deal hopes on 109 handle
USD/JPY has opened the week on the backfoot but has stablised above four-hour bullish moving averages, as well as the rising 21-DMA while risk appetite remains elevated. USD/JPY is currently trading at 109.35.
Chart of the week: GBP/USD bulls target a grind higher to 1.3850s
GBP/USD bulls in control, seeking a close around December 2017 high is at 1.3550. The next target comes in the1.38s where there is a confluence of Fibonacci retracement targets and the February 2016 swing lows.
Gold: Flatlined after the biggest weekly gain since September
Gold is lacking a clear directional bias in Asia, having eked out its biggest weekly gain in nearly three months. The yellow metal is currently trading at $1,474 per Oz, representing little or no change on the day.
Central Bank Meetings and Flash PMI Reports, but It's Over except for the Shouting
After last week's flurry of events, market activity is set to slow over the next three weeks. But what a flurry of events it was. A new NAFTA apparently has been agreed. This week's highlights include the flash PMIs and several central bank meetings.