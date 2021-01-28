USD/JPY Current price: 104.22
- Japan will publish Tokyo inflation, industrial production and consumer confidence figures.
- Wall Street’s recovery provided little support to the pair, as it weighed on the dollar.
- USD/JPY is poised to extend its advance towards the 105.00 price zone.
The USD/JPY pair hit a fresh January high of 104.45 but was unable to extend gains on easing demand for the greenback. The pair heads into the Asian opening trading around 104.20, holding on to modest intraday gains. The pair could not rally during US trading hours, despite substantial gains in Wall Street and recovering US Treasury yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.07%.
Japan released December Retail Trade, which was down 0.3% YoY, slightly better than expected. Large Retailer Sales for the same month came in at -3.5%, from -3.4% in the previous month. The Japanese calendar will be quite busy this Friday as the country will release January Tokyo inflation, the December unemployment rate, and Industrial Production for the same month. Later into the day, it will publish the January Consumer Confidence Index and housing-related data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains a positive stance, closing a second consecutive day above a daily descendant trend line coming from March 2020. In the 4-hour chart, the price holds above bullish moving averages, that are finally widening their range. The Momentum indicator heads higher near its daily highs, while the RSI holds near overbought readings. Renewed buying interest beyond the 104.40 price zone will likely favor a bullish extension towards the 105.00 area.
Support levels: 103.95 103.50 103.25
Resistance levels: 104.40 104.80 105.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggling to recover beyond 0.7700
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a fresh January low of 0.7591, following the lead of Wall Street. Further gains at doubt in the near-term.
XAU/USD bears eyeing critical $1,820 support
Gold is trading at $1,839, a touch lower on the day, travelling between $1,834.18 and $1,864.11 despite the US dollar's slide in Europe and New York. The Federal Reserve's decision which knocked risk appetite on Wednesday, but gold remains firmly in the recent trading range.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: GME share price consolidates after huge volatility, what's next?
Further to the prior news, (below) Gamestop (GME) shares have given back almost all of the prior day's territory. The share price dropped from $483 to $112.25 on the day and is now steady at $230 consolidating the huge volatility of the past 24-hours.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for a move above 91.00
DXY picks up extra pace and approaches the key hurdle in the 91.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.