USD/JPY Forecast: Bears in charge as Treasury yield curve is set to flatten further

Dollar-Yen pair regained bid tone on Wednesday but failed to take out 110.98 [61.8% Fib R of 108.80 - 114.49]. The pair ended the day at 110.74 levels. The failure at the key Fib level could be blamed on the weaker-than-expected private sector job growth in the US as highlighted by the ADP report. Dow rose above 22K and ensured the losses in the USD/JPY pair in the aftermath of the weak ADP report were capped around 110.74 levels.

