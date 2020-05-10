USD/JPY Current Price: 106.66
- A better market mood failed to lift the pair this week.
- BOJ’s Summary of Opinions report to provide fresh inflation and growth forecasts.
- USD/JPY bounced from 105.98 but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
The USD/JPY pair settled in the 106.60 region last Friday, down for a second consecutive week. The pair traded as low as 105.98, its lowest in almost two months mid-week, slowly grinding higher afterwards, helped by an improving market’s mood. By the end of the week, Japan released Labor Cash Earnings for March, which increased by 0.1% when compared to a year earlier, missing the market’s expectations. Overall Household Spending in the same period decreased by 6.0%. Also, the Jibun Bank Services PMI plunged to 21.5 in April after printing 33.8 in March. Early Monday, the Bank of Japan will publish the Summary of Opinions report, which includes inflation’s and growth’s projections.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair shows that the upside has been limited by a daily descendant trend-line coming from April’s high at 109.37, now providing resistance at around 106.90. In the mentioned time-frame, the 20 DMA heads firmly south just above the mentioned trend-line, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, directionless. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has managed to settle above a mild-bearish 20 SMA but holds below the larger ones, as technical indicators consolidate just above their mid-lines.
Support levels: 106.30 106.00 105.65
Resistance levels: 106.90 107.30 107.70
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovery hits resistance right below the 1.0885/95 area
EUR/USD's rebound from 1.0766 lows on Thursday extended on Friday to intra-day highs at 1.0875, where the pair seems to have hit resistance before pulling back to 1.0850.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.24 ahead of lockdown decision
GBP/USD jumped above 1.24 as markets reposition ahead of the weekend. PM Johnson will announce his decision on extending the lockdown on Sunday. The US reported over 20 million job losses in April, yet markets mostly shrugged it off.
Gold retreats from daily highs, steadies above $1,710
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range on Friday and struggles to make a decisive move in either direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.08% on the day at $1,715.
Why markets are up, risks that are underpriced, indicators to watch – Interview with Ipek Ozkardeskaya
Why are Wall Street and Main Street going in different directions? Ipek Ozkardeskaya, the Senior Analyst at Swissquote, provides convincing explanations and talks about what is next.
WTI consolidates recovery gains below $25 ahead of US data
The WTI (June futures on Nymex) recovery following Thursday’s slump lost legs just shy of the 25 handle in early Europe, as the bulls take a breather ahead of the key US macro events.