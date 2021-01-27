USD/JPY Current price: 103.77
- The ECB has tools to counter EUR’s appreciation if needed.
- The Japanese Leading Economic Index was revised to 96.4 in December.
- USD/JPY extends its consolidative phase amid dollar strengthening on risk aversion.
The dollar is up on menaces of intervention coming from different central banks. Not only the BOJ said it’s “vigilant” on the FX exchange, but also the ECB. Governing Council member Klass Knot said during the London morning that the central bank has the tools to counter EUR’s appreciation if needed. The shared currency plummeted, boosting demand for the greenback. The USD/JPY pair advanced just modestly as the headline spurred risk aversion, now trading around 103.80.
European equities fell into the red, but US Treasury yields hold ground, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note steady at 1.04%. Japan published the final version of its November Leading Economic Index, which resulted in 96.4, below expected.
The US takes center stage, as the country will publish December Durable Goods Orders, foreseen up by a modest 0.9%. Later in the US afternoon, the US Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on monetary policy, although no big changes are anticipated.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair continues trading around its moving averages, which lack directional strength and remain confined to a tight range. Technical indicators seesaw around their midlines, another sign of absent demand. The Fed needs to surprise to provide a catalyst that could take the pair out of its lethargy, although chances are quite limited.
Support levels: 103.70 103.25 102.90
Resistance levels: 104.00 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.21 on dovish ECB comments
EUR/USD has been extending its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation. Tension is mounting ahead of the Federal Reserve, which is set to leave rates unchanged but hint of the next moves. US Durables Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.37 ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. The Fed's first decision of 2021 is awaited.
Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now?
GME has overshadowed earnings reports from the likes of Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Wednesday. GME is the stock of 2021. Gamestop has been discussed repeatedly on CNBC, Bloomberg and even mainstream non -business news wires.
Bitcoin sifts grain from chaff ahead of trailblazing takeoff to $40,000
Cryptoassets across the board are stuck in red, unable to shake off the selling pressure. Moreover, some like Bitcoin have not recovered from last week's dips. Meanwhile, the week's pacemakers such as Ethereum and Uniswap seem to have slowed down their uptrends.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.