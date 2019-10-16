USD/JPY Current Price: 108.72
- US Treasury yields ticked lower amid poor local data spurring recession concerns.
- Japan’s macroeconomic calendar to remain empty for a second consecutive day.
- USD/JPY fundamental bullish potential backed by technical readings.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to attract investors throughout the last few sessions, having spent Wednesday hovering between 108.60 and 108.80. The pair is ending the day with modest losses, weighed by lower Treasury yields and the poor performance of equities. Yields edged lower amid dismal US data and uncertainty surrounding a US-China trade deal. Stocks traders, on the other hand, remained side-lined ahead of some clearer news, with major worldwide indexes moving back and forth around their opening levels. Optimism surrounding Brexit, however, kept the pair afloat. In the data front, the Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading just a few pips below the weekly high achieved Tuesday at 108.89, maintaining the short-term positive stance, as it spent the day at the upper half of its previous daily range. In the short-term, and according to the 4 hours chart, the risk remains skewed to the upside, as the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, and with the shortest well above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator advances modestly within positive ground, while the RSI consolidates just below overbought readings, also supportive of additional gains ahead.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.95
Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.60
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on
Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words
The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.