USD/CHF takes breather
A regain in risk appetite keeps the US dollar in check. A drop below 0.9960 led intraday buyers to take profit. The price is taking a breather after it broke above the double top at 1.0040, a key resistance on the daily chart. The bullish breakout may have paved the way for an extended rally in the medium-term. The current pullback might be an opportunity for the bulls to stake in. 0.9880 over the 20-day moving average is the first support and the RSI’s oversold condition may attract bids. A close above 1.0030 would resume the uptrend.
XAU/USD seeks support
Bullions steadies as the US dollar softens across the board. After meeting stiff selling pressure in the supply zone (1730), the precious metal has been struggling to hold onto its recent gains. The trend remains bearish and may bring in more followers to depress the price action. 1615 is a critical level to keep the rebound relevant and its breach would trigger a new round of sell-off to April 2020’s low at 1570. The support-turned-resistance 1670 is the first level to crack then the real challenge would be to lift 1730.
FTSE 100 tests resistance
The FTSE 100 inches higher on improved risk sentiment. A break above 6900 prompted some short interests to cover, easing the downward pressure. A series of higher lows would further boost buyers’ confidence and send the index to the daily resistance at 7100 where a breakout could extend the recovery towards 7300. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with 6912 as the closest support. Further down, 6820 is the bulls’ second line of defence to keep the price action afloat.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower amid a worsening market mood
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6260 ahead of the release of Australian employment data. The pair fell on renewed USD demand as record inflation levels awakened recession-related concerns.
EUR/USD consolidates around 0.9770
Record EU inflation and higher US government bond yields boosted the greenback on Wednesday. EUR/USD is stable below 0.9800 as investors await the next relevant catalyst.
Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81
XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead
ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.
Bears in command
The bears are in the driver‘s seat. Treasuries show no sign of calming down – the parabolic move in yields doesn‘t look to be over, the 10-y yield is already 4.10% premarket, and that means significant risk-off headwinds today.