USD/CHF takes breather

A regain in risk appetite keeps the US dollar in check. A drop below 0.9960 led intraday buyers to take profit. The price is taking a breather after it broke above the double top at 1.0040, a key resistance on the daily chart. The bullish breakout may have paved the way for an extended rally in the medium-term. The current pullback might be an opportunity for the bulls to stake in. 0.9880 over the 20-day moving average is the first support and the RSI’s oversold condition may attract bids. A close above 1.0030 would resume the uptrend.

XAU/USD seeks support

Bullions steadies as the US dollar softens across the board. After meeting stiff selling pressure in the supply zone (1730), the precious metal has been struggling to hold onto its recent gains. The trend remains bearish and may bring in more followers to depress the price action. 1615 is a critical level to keep the rebound relevant and its breach would trigger a new round of sell-off to April 2020’s low at 1570. The support-turned-resistance 1670 is the first level to crack then the real challenge would be to lift 1730.

FTSE 100 tests resistance

The FTSE 100 inches higher on improved risk sentiment. A break above 6900 prompted some short interests to cover, easing the downward pressure. A series of higher lows would further boost buyers’ confidence and send the index to the daily resistance at 7100 where a breakout could extend the recovery towards 7300. In the meantime, an overbought RSI may cause a limited pullback with 6912 as the closest support. Further down, 6820 is the bulls’ second line of defence to keep the price action afloat.