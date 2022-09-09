The Canadian dollar usually is calm prior to the North American session, but USD/CAD has posted steady gains in the Asian and European sessions. USD/CAD is trading at 1.2993, down 0.73% on the day.
Canada’s job market expected to rebound
Canada releases the August employment report later today, with a market consensus of 15.0 thousand. The economy has shed jobs over the past two months, as the labour market appears to be losing momentum. This could affect future rate policy, as a weaker labour market may force the BoC to ease up on rate hikes earlier than it would like.
The BoC delivered a 0.75% hike this week, following the super-size 1.00% increase in July. This brings the benchmark rate to 3.25%, the highest rate among the major central banks. Governor Macklem has said that the BoC is committed to front-loading rate increases now in order to avoid even higher rates down the road, which means that the Bank can relax in October, with a 0.25% hike or possibly no move at all. Inflation in July surprised by dropping to 7.6%, down from 8.1% in June. It’s too early to determine if inflation has peaked based on one release, but another decline would signal that tighter policy is bringing down inflation, which would allow the Bank to ease up on rate hikes.
The BoC considers its neutral rate around 2.50%, and with the benchmark rate currently at 3.25%, the Bank’s policy is currently restrictive. This should dampen growth as well as inflation. Canada’s economy grew by 3.3% in Q2, below the estimate of 4.4%, but still a positive signal that the BoC could succeed in its delicate task of guiding the slowing economy to a soft landing.
USD/CAD technical
-
There is resistance at 1.3102 and 1.3232.
-
USD/CAD is testing support at 1.2996, followed by support at 1.2866.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
