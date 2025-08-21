USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bulls retain control near three-month peak; just below 1.3900

- USD/CAD trades with a positive bias for the third straight day amid a firmer USD.
- Rising Oil prices offer some support to the Loonie and cap the upside for the pair.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.
The USD/CAD pair touches its highest level since May 22 during the early part of the European session on Thursday, with bulls now awaiting a move beyond the 1.3900 mark before placing fresh bets. The US Dollar (USD) regains positive traction following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and advances to a one-and-a-half-week top amid diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This, in turn, is seen as a key factor lending support to the currency pair, though the intraday uptick lacks bullish conviction.
In fact, Minutes of the July 30-31 FOMC policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that almost all officials supported keeping rates unchanged, and a majority of participants judged the upside risk to inflation. Furthermore, policymakers noted rising threats to the economy that would warrant monitoring, though they largely agreed that their current stance was the appropriate way to go. This comes amid signs of a gain of momentum in price pressures and further tempers bets for a jumbo 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut by the Fed in September.
Meanwhile, Crude Oil prices scale higher for the second consecutive day amid signs of strong demand in the US. In fact, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that US crude inventories fell more than expected, by 6 million barrels last week. Moreover, a larger fall in Gasoline stocks indicated steady demand during the US summer travel season. This, along with the uncertainty over a Russia-Ukraine peace deal, supports the black liquid, which underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and keeps a lid on the USD/CAD pair.
Moreover, the USD bulls seem reluctant and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. Hence, the focus remains glued to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand. In the meantime, concerns about the central bank's independence cap the buck and the USD/CAD pair. US President Trump demanded the resignation of Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations, and has repeatedly attacked Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates and even threatened to fire him.
Adding to this, the growing acceptance that the US central bank will resume its rate-cutting cycle next month and deliver at least two 25-bps rate cuts by the end of this year acts as a headwind for the Greenback. The Fed's policy stance, however, still marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Bank of Canada's (BoC) dovish tilt. In fact, the BoC left the door open for further interest rate cuts in the coming months. This, along with trade-related uncertainties, could weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and backs the case for a further move higher for the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD daily chart
Technical Outlook
This week's breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 1.3800 mark favors the USD/CAD bulls. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside. Some follow-through buying beyond the 1.3900 mark will reaffirm the constructive outlook and lift the pair towards the 1.3950 intermediate hurdle en route to the 1.4000 psychological mark. This is followed by May swing high, around the 1.4015 region, which, if cleared, would set the stage for additional gains.
On the flip side, the overnight swing low, around the 1.3855-1.3850 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited near the 1.3800 mark. This is followed by the 100-day SMA, around the 1.3790 region, which, if broken decisively, might prompt some technical selling and drag the USD/CAD pair to the 1.3755-1.3750 horizontal zone. This is followed by the 1.3720 region and the 1.3700 mark. Failure to defend the said support levels would shift the back in favor of bearish traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed that the business activity in the private sector expanded at a faster pace than anticipated in August. Markets await US Jobless Claims and PMI data.
GBP/USD softens to near 1.3450 ahead of UK/US PMI releases
GBP/USD drifts lower to around 1.3450 in the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a modest rebound in the US Dollar. Traders await the preliminary reading of S&P Global PMI reports for August from the UK and the US, which are due later on Thursday. On Friday, all eyes will be on Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.
Gold slips amid hawkish Fed, a firmer USD and Russia-Ukraine peace hopes
Gold drifts lower on Thursday as hawkish FOMC Minutes continue to underpin the USD. Hopes for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal further exerted pressure on the XAU/USD pair. The global PMIs could drive the commodity ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Friday.
Cardano rebounds as whale accumulation and positive funding rates boost sentiment
Cardano is showing signs of recovery, trading above $0.88 at the time of writing on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Santiment data shows that a large wallet accumulated ADA tokens during the recent market dips, highlighting renewed investor confidence.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.