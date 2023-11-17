- USD/CAD scales higher for the second straight day amid bearish Crude Oil prices.
- Bets that the Fed is done hiking interest rates weigh on the USD and cap the upside.
- The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buyers for the second successive day, albeit remains below the overnight swing high through the early part of the European session. The recent slump in Crude Oil prices to over a four-month trough touched on Thursday continues to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the major. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, continues with its struggle to register any meaningful recovery from its lowest level since September 1 touched in reaction to softer US consumer inflation figures on Tuesday and caps gains for spot prices.
Data released by the Energy Information Agency showed on Wednesday that US crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels last week while production held steady at a record 13.2 million barrels per day. This triggered concerns about weak demand in the world's largest oil consumer. Furthermore, China's crude refining throughput slowed 2.8% in October to 15.1 million barrels per day from a record high in September, suggesting slowing demand in the world’s second-largest economy. This, along with worries that a deeper global economic downturn will dent demand, offsets OPEC supply cuts and continues to weigh on the commodity.
Meanwhile, lacklustre US macro data released this week, including the softer October CPI and PPI figures, reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tightening cycle is over. Furthermore, bearish Oil prices could have a disinflationary effect, which should bring the Federal Reserve (Fed) closer to its 2% target and allow it to soften its hawkish stance. In fact, the markets are starting to look forward to rate cuts, perhaps in the first half of 2024. The dovish outlook drags the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield to a more than two-month low, which keeps the USD depressed and might cap the upside for the USD/CAD pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for an extension of this week's goodish rebound from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. Nevertheless, spot prices, for now, seem to have reversed a major part of the weekly losses as traders now look to the US housing market data for a fresh impetus. Traders will further take cues from a scheduled speech by Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, which, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, this week's bounce from the 50-day SMA support and the subsequent move up favours bullish traders. Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining positive traction and support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the 1.3800 mark before placing fresh bullish bets. The USD/CAD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3870-1.3875 region en route to the 1.3900 mark, or the highest level since May 2020 touched on earlier this month.
On the flip side, the 1.3750-1.3745 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 1.3700 round figure and the 50-day SMA, currently around the 1.3660 region. A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the USD/CAD pair back towards the monthly swing low, around the 1.3630-1.3625 region, en route to the 1.3600 round figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to daily gains above 1.0850
EUR/USD is up on Friday, trading near the 1.0900 area. The US Dollar received support during the American session from higher Treasury yields and mixed market sentiment. The pair is on its way to the highest weekly close since August.
GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.2450
The rebound of the Pound from 1.2375 encountered resistance below 1.2450. GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2430 as the DXY stabilizes helped by higher Treasury yields. The pair has gained almost 200 pips from its level a week ago.
Gold could face stiff resistance at $1,992 en-route $2,000
Gold price is building on the previous upsurge, testing an eight-day high near $1,990. Increased bets of Fed pause keep US Treasury bond yields undermined, Gold price buoyed.
ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense.
Palantir Stock Forecast: PLTR hits two-year high on Friday
Palantir (PLTR) stock rose above $20.24 – the high from August 1 – on Friday as the artificial intelligence (AI) company attempts to finish off its third straight week of gains. This is the highest level that PLTR stock has traded at since November 2021.