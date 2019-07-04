USD/CAD on the edge of the cliff after falling to the lowest in nine months – Confluence Detector

USD/CAD has dropped below 1.3100 – the lowest since November 2018. The Canadian dollar has been on the rise, partially driven by oil prices. Where next
The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that USD/CAD is hovering above critical support at 1.3061 which is a dense cluster including the Bollinger Band 15min-lower, the BB 4h-lower, the previous monthly low, and the previous weekly low.
If the currency pair falls below this line, the next cushion is weak. 1.2973 is the next noteworthy cushion where the Pivot Point one-week Support 2 meets the PP 1d-S3.
Looking up, resistance awaits at 1.3102 which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the BB 1h-Upper, the Simple Moving Average 5-1d, and the SMA 100-1h.
Further up, the next upside target is 1.3163 where we see the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day, and the PP one-day R3.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains below 1.13 amid falling yields, ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300 amid quiet trading ahead of the US holiday. Both US and European bond yields are plunging. ECB Chief Economist Phillip Lane speaks later.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2600 as concerns about Brexit prevail
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2600, in familiar ranges. Concerns about the impact on Brexit dominate as the economic calendar is void of top-tier events.
USD/JPY: Buyers step towards key hourly EMA confluence
Having reversed from the short-term ascending support-line, USD/JPY aims to confront the key resistance as it attempts the bids near 107.80 region heading into Europe open on Thursday.
US/China trade war: Welcome to the new normal
US and China both think that time is on their side on the trade stand-off. The currencies' effect of the trade war is limited as most central banks turn more dovish. US Dollar will keep its advantage as long as the US keeps outperforming other major economies.
Gold slips back closer to overnight swing low, below $1415 level
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday and dropped back closer to the previous session swing low, around the $1413 region.