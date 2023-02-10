The USD/CAD pair rebounded in the short term but this could end soon. It could test and retest the near-term resistance levels before turning to the downside. It’s trading at 1.3445 at writing and it seems overbought. Later, the fundamentals should move the markets. The Canadian Employment Change, Unemployment Rate, and the US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment are seen as high impact events.
Technically, after its massive drop, a rebound was natural. The price action developed a flag pattern which could announce a new sell-off. The 1.3441 stands as an immediate downside obstacle.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
