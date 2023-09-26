The US yields rose, and the dollar extended gains yesterday as the looming US government shutdown drama got the only remaining big rating agency company Moody’s to sound cautious about the US’ AAA rating. ‘Debt service payments would not be impacted, and a short-lived shutdown would be unlikely to disrupt the economy’, they said, but ‘it would underscore the weakness of US constitutional and governance strength relative to other triple-A rated sovereigns.’ Both S&P and Fitch have downgraded the US credit rating this summer, over a potential US default in the context of debt ceiling drama.
The US 10-year yield advanced past the 4.55% level and could advance even higher due to political tensions and an increased treasury issuance for long-dated papers. Rising US yields helped the US dollar gain more strength across the board. The US dollar index, which was already propelled into the bullish consolidation zone following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) pledge last week to maintain rates higher for longer, hit a fresh high since last November. Even if it sounds funny, the dollar could profit from safe-haven inflows if the government shutdown drama doesn’t last long. During the last US government shutdown, in 2018 – which was, by the way the longest shutdown since 1970s - the US dollar gained against most major currencies. Of course, the longer a shutdown lasts, the bigger the impact would be on the economy, and potentially on the US’ credit rating. And the bigger the impact on the US growth and its credit worthiness, the more likely we see the US dollar get – at least a small – hit from another political gong show. For now, though, don’t pull all your eggs out of the US basket, because, the dollar could well strengthen despite the political shenanigans in the US, and the US stocks could see increased inflows, as well. The last time the US government was shut in 2018, the S&P500 rallied 13%.
Yesterday’s renewed dollar rally pushed the EURUSD below a critical Fibonacci level yesterday. The EURUSD slipped below the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on last September to July rally, and was thrown into a medium term bearish consolidation zone. The expectation that inflation in the euro area may have eased significantly may have enhanced the euro selloff before investors had a glimpse of the latest update – due later this week. Cable tested the 1.22 support to the downside, in a move that could extend toward the 1.2080 level, which is the major 38.2% retracement on pound-dollar’s last year rally. The dollar-franc rises exponentially above the 200-DMA, after last week’s surprise Swiss National Bank (SNB) pause convinced traders that the end of a strong franc era could be coming to an end, as long as inflation in Switzerland remains under control. Gold fell, trend and momentum indicators turned negative, and the yellow metal is about to post a death cross formation where the 50-DMA is about to cross below the 200-DMA, which could further fuel some short-term selloff. And the USDJPY is flirting with the 149 level, with traders determined to defy the Japanese officials’ threats of direct FX intervention into the 150. Released this morning, the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) core CPI came in steady at 3.3%, higher than 3.2% expected by analysts. Normally, a stronger-than-expected inflation data would revive the BoJ hawks, and rate hike expectations and lead to a stronger yen. But, the BoJ isn’t much concerned about inflation when they decide on their rate policy, they are more concerned about how to keep an absurdly loose monetary policy without causing more bleeding in the yen.
In energy, the barrel of US crude stabilizes around the $90pb, the daily MACD index fell to the negative territory for the first time since the beginning of September, and the impact of US shutdown drama on growth outlook, and the deepening real estate crisis in China, with Evergrande’s latest default on a 4 billion yuan onshore bond, could add another layer of uncertainty in global financial markets, and trigger a much-awaited correction in oil prices. The $86/87 range is a reasonable target for those looking for a minor downside correction in oil prices without having to bet on a dramatic trend change.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0600 on firmer US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD keeps its bearish momentum intact while consolidating below 1.0600 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by the ongoing uptrend in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the Fed's higher for-longer rate view.
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.2200 amid sustained USD strength
GBP/USD remains under intense selling pressure below 1.2200 in the European session on Tuesday. Broad risk aversion and a sustained US Dollar strength are weighing heavily on the pair ahead of the mid-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price languishes near one-and-half-week low on hawkish Fed expectations
Gold price prolongs its descending trend witnessed over the past week or so and weakens further below the $1,915 level, hitting over a one-week low on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near its highest level since December 2022 touched on Monday and continues to undermine the XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index is foreseen at 105.5 in September.