While the March Jobs Report continued to illustrate strong headline employment growth, it also brought some welcome news for the Fed. Make no mistake, US labour markets still remain historically tight, with 1.7 unfilled vacancies per unemployed (compared to around 1.2 pre-pandemic). Consumer surveys show that workers’ confidence in finding new jobs remains very high. That said, most leading indicators suggest that labour demand is now cooling, and the elevated nonfarm payrolls growth was supported by recovering labour supply.
Headline developments mask large sectoral differences. Employment in sectors hit the hardest by pandemic-driven labour shortages, such as leisure & hospitality, still remains below pre-covid levels. At the same time, sectors such as manufacturing, construction and retail trade recorded job cuts in March.
NFIB’s small business survey paints a similar picture, as companies continue to report high number of job openings even though their hiring plans have already plunged below pre-covid levels. ISM employment indices also moved lower in March, and while they have not been the best leading indicator lately, the momentum seems to be for weaker employment growth from here.
Continuing jobless claims and JOLTs involuntary layoffs have also started to edge higher, although both still remain at low levels in historical context. But as labour force participation has risen steadily since last November after stagnating through most of 2022, recovering labour supply can still drive healthy NFP growth over the next 1-3 months. But importantly, supply-driven employment growth is not inflationary like demand-driven is, but rather the opposite.
It is difficult to see what exactly is driving workers back into labour force, but we suspect it could be related to majority of the households’ excess savings now being depleted, while real disposable incomes are still subdued, as we discussed in the Nordic Outlook - Unchartered territory, 4 April. In any case, further recovery in participation rate would make Fed’s job of rebalancing the labour market easier down the line.
For now, wage inflation pressures remain too high. Average hourly earnings growth ticked higher to 0.3% m/m in March, while JOLTs Job openings are still consistent with employment costs rising by around 4% annually. While core inflation eased in March with even the Fed’s closely followed services ex. shelter CPI moderating, underlying price pressures still remain too elevated for comfort.
We continue to forecast a modest recession for the H2 2023, which will push monthly NFP growth clearly below 100k, and eventually lift unemployment rate to around 4.2% in 2024. This would be only modestly above Fed’s median longer-term unemployment estimate (4.0%), and is consistent with the output gap turning slightly negative. Despite the latest encouraging developments, some further slack in the labour market will be needed to ensure that wage inflation cools down to levels consistent with Fed’s price stability mandate.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.