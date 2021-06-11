- Market Watch podcast channel (00:00).
- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (00:40).
- Technical look at GBPUSD, S&P 500 (2:50).
- Why did oil spike lower yesterday? (4:08).
- ECB sources say three policymakers wanted to reduce PEPP (6:21).
- UK poised to delay pandemic easing (9:03).
- What to expect from the G7 meeting this weekend (10:43).
- Main calendar events to watch out for today (12:45).
