US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing

Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Technical Analysis Next resistance 1800
Elliott Wave i) of C of (D) of 4)
Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i)
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830

Video Chapters

00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis 
15:07 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis
08:25 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis

Peter Mathers TradingLounge


 

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD bounces towards 1.1600 despite USD rebound, US/ EU PMIs eyed

EUR/USD is attempting a bounce towards 1.1600, shrugging off the risk-off mood, which helps the US dollar find its feet  The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside risk ahead of the key Eurozone PMI and US PCE inflation. 

GBP/USD: A weekly head-and-shoulders pattern targets 1.2980 on the long-term

The British pound falls amid downbeat market sentiment. GBP/USD could be downward-pressured by a weekly head-and-shoulders pattern. The cable's weekly and the daily chart support the downward bias.

Gold bounces off $1750 amid falling Treasury yields, $1800 beckons

Gold price consolidates the solid rebound from seven-week lows. Risk-off mood-led fall in Treasury yields rescue gold buyers. Gold’s hourly chart shows that the recovery could likely extend. The US PCE inflation, ISM Manufacturing PMI index eyed, as the final quarter kicks in.

XLM Price Prediction: Stellar will return to $0.18

XLM price bounces higher for a 10% gain but is halted, again, against the Tenkan-Sen at $0.28 Hidden bearish divergence suggests downside pressure remains. Traders who long have a difficult road to convert XLM into a bull market.

US Initial Jobless Claims Rise for the Third Week: Was August's NFP a fluke?

First time filings for unemployment benefits have increased for three straight weeks, making next Friday’s September payroll report somewhat of a wild card, after August’s major NonFarm Payrolls disappointment.

