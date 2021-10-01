US Spot Gold Price Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Trading & Investing
Gold Price Analysis Elliott Wave Trading
Technical Analysis Next resistance 1800
Elliott Wave i) of C of (D) of 4)
Gold Trading Strategy:Currently long into Wave i)
TradingLevels: Resistance First support Sub-Level 2 1780|1772|1765 Second support The Mid Point 1750 With Resistance Sub Group 1 1810|1820|1830
Video Chapters
00:00 Gold Elliott Wave Analysis
15:07 Silver Elliott Wave Analysis
08:25 Thank you for watching Gold Elliott Wave Technical Analysis
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
