Gold XAU/USD SIlver XAG/USD Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast:
US Spot Gold Now has an Impulse wave up from the low, so in one way or another gold is bullish.
Gold Technical Analysis:The move up off the low is Impulsive (five waves).
Elliott Wave Gold: Primary Wave 4) in place.
Count1: Wave b) of 2 Count 2: Triangle; Wave b) of B of (D) of 4).
Gold Trading Strategy:1830 as the tested support is the safe Risk On Trade, that said we are currently long.
TradingLevels: Resistance 1830 the top of Sub-Group1. The 61.8% resistance is the 1820.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
EUR/USD battles 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
