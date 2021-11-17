Global developments
US October retail sales came in much better than expected. Industrial Production and capacity utilization data too were encouraging. This suggests that the US is much ahead of other Developed market economies as far as recovery is concerned. The output gap has almost closed. The data has reinforced the market's belief that the Fed is behind the curve. Fed member Bullard's comments were extremely hawkish. He said that the Fed should be more hawkish and should start balance sheet runoff immediately after tapering ends (i.e. the Fed should start reducing its balance sheet size by not reinvesting when existing treasury securities mature). Strong data and hawkish comments have translated into higher US nominal yields and Dollar strength, especially against low-yielding currencies. Euro has continued its decline against the Dollar as policy divergence seems imminent. 1.1250 is the next crucial support for the Euro. High Beta commodity currencies and EM currencies too have weakened against the Dollar. The Sterling has managed to hold on to its support at 1.34 as UK economic data and BoE governor Bailey's hawkish comments caused short-term UK gilt yields to spike.
Domestic developments
Equities
The Nifty sold off towards the end of the session yesterday, ending 0.6% lower. US equity indices rose modestly overnight. Asian equities are trading in the red.
Bonds and Rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y ended a couple of basis points higher. 5y OIS too climbed 3bps to end at 5.52%. SDL cutoffs were very aggressive. Corporate bond spreads continue to remain compressed. Money market rates too have eased.
USD/INR
The Rupee spent yet another session in the 74.30-74.55 range. If broader risk sentiment stays supportive, we could see some selling pressure in USD/INR on EUR/INR, JPY/INR carry trade. Most Asian currencies are trading weaker against the Dollar. Exporters looking to book hedges beyond March-end can capitalize on the elevated forward points at the turn of the financial year (Last day March over the First day April points are currently trading around 16p for 4 days i.e. yield of around 20%). 1y forward yield rose yesterday to 4.73% and 3m ATMF vols are stable around 4.80%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 74.70 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 73.80 level. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.